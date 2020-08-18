One person charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash near N. Indian Trail

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash Monday evening. One person suffered severe burns and later died in the hospital

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash — One person was charged with vehicular homicide after a fatal two-car crash near on Rutter Parkway near North Indian Trail Road on Monday evening.

Just after impact, both vehicles burst into flames before coming to a stop, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Cpl. Mark Gregory. One driver suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Traffic investigators say the victim was travelling east on Rutter Parkway when she was struck from behind by the causing driver, identified as 23-year-old Jackson A. Neal. The victim's vehicle then burst into flames, which eventually engulfed both cars, Gregory said.

Deputies say Neal was found sitting off the roadway in a ditch when they came upon the scene, asking if the other driver was OK.

Neal said he was driving to the store but didn't remember the collision. Deputies said his speech was slurred.

Neal's blood-alcohol level tested at a .207 after he submitted to a voluntary breath test. Neal admitted he had been drinking throughout the day, according to Gregory.

The victim's husband was at the scene. He told deputies he was driving a truck towing a boat directly in front of his wife and pulled over when he noticed a ball of flames behind him, according to Gregory.