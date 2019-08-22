SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are responding to a shooting near the intersection of North Post Street and West Chelan Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area around 4:30 p.m.

They said one man had a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. The extent of the man's injuries are unknown at this time.

Witnesses tell KREM 2's Casey Decker that they saw multiple people shooting at each other. They said they also saw the injured man being pulled out of a house.

Police said they are on scene collecting evidence and talking to witnesses. No one is in custody.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours.

Major Crimes Detectives are on their way to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

