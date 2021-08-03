One man shot in officer-involved shooting in Chattaroy

Spokane Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired between a man and a deputy on duty.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office are responding to a reported shooting that left one man shot in Chattaroy on Sunday night.

Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory said a deputy was called to East Grouse Road to investigate a suspicious activity when a man approached the deputy.

According to Gregory, shots were then fired. The man was transported to the local hospital for gunshot wounds.

The deputy was not injured, according to Gregory.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is still investigating the incident.