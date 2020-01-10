15-year-old dead after drive-by shooting near Underhill Park in Spokane

Spokane police and Major Crimes Detectives are investigating after one person was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday afternoon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said the victim of a drive-by shooting on East 5th Avenue on Thursday was a 15-year-old male.

Officer John O'Brien said the teen died after being taken to a local hospital.

Spokane police and Major Crimes detectives responded to reports of the shooting at East 5th Avenue and South Fiske St. near Underhill Park on Thursday.

SPD said they received a call around 2:45 p.m. that the victim was shot during a drive-by shooting.

"...Very grateful that when someone was shooting that it didn’t strike somebody driving by or walking down the sidewalk or any of these businesses in the area," Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien said.

Suspect information and the victim's name has not yet been released. Police are looking for any surveillance video and are speaking to witnesses to learn more about what happened.

Investigators are also using a 3D scanner that can recreate the scene. Police said this is valuable to the investigation if they need to revisit what it looked like the day of the incident.