MESA, Wash. — One person is dead and three deputies are in the hospital after a shooting in Mesa, Washington, on Monday morning.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported prowler call in the area of Sagehill and Hollingsworth Roads in Mesa at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Sheriff J.D. Raymond said in a press release. The area is south of Othello, Washington.

When deputies arrived and tried to stop a vehicle in relation to the incident, Raymond said it led to a shooting between deputies and the vehicle’s occupant.

Raymond said details of the incident are “sketchy” as authorities continue to gather facts. He added that the three deputies are receiving treatment for minor injuries at an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office will not release more information until a press conference set for 1 p.m. on Monday.

