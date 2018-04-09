CHENEY, Wash. — A male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cheney.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, September 3, in the Mitchell's Harvest Foods parking lot, located at 116 W. 1st St.

Cheney Police Department fired the shots and Eastern Washington University Police were on the scene, officials said. Officials said the suspect was armed with a knife and refused to follow commands before officers fired.

Despite life-saving measures, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate and the medical examiner's office will release the suspect's name at a later date, officials said.

As per standard protocol, the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave following the outcome of the investigation.

Officials are telling the public to avoid the area. Drivers are being diverted off of Highway 904 at G Street and Salnave.

Rebecca Pettingill, an employee with Mitchell's Harvest Foods, did not initially realize shots were fired.

"I started toward the front door because I thought it was someone banging on the glass with their hands," she said. "And then I saw the cops with their guns drawn and then it registered that it was gunfire, and me and my three coworkers went to the office and locked ourselves in 'till the police came."

Pettingill said there was no incident beforehand. She and the other employees were closing the store and no customers were involved since it was empty.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as we receive more information.

