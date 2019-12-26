SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hillyard area on Thursday morning.

Spokane police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of Diamond Avenue. Upon arriving at a home, they found one person dead.

A person of interest is in custody, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

Preuninger said detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. KREM has a crew at the scene and will update this story with the latest information.

