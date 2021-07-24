One dead and two injured after a shooting at a Spokane Valley bar

After deputies arrived, additional gunshots were heard a short distance away from the bar.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person died and two others were injured after a fight at a Spokane Valley bar escalated into a shooting.

Multiple 911 calls came in early Saturday morning about a fight and shooting at Ichabod's East located in Spokane Valley.

After the calls around 12:20 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded and provided medical aid to one person while others were securing the scene.

After deputies arrived, additional gunshots were heard a short distance away from the bar. This prompted the deputies to request other assistance through the Spokane Police Department, Washington State Patrol Troopers, Liberty Lake Police Officers and Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Additionally, a SWAT team and Air-1 were requested.

During a search of the surrounding area, the SWAT Team was unable to find any additional suspects, witnesses and victims.

One man had died inside the bar at the time of the shooting. The second victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by witnesses of the shooting before first responders arrived.

The third person shot was provided medical attention at the scene and an ambulance then took her to the hospital. She is not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

As of Saturday morning, there are two people of interest in the investigation and are being questioned. Major Crimes Detectives are also conducting interviews and looking for evidence.

Major Crimes Detectives urge witnesses who have not been contacted by law enforcement to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.