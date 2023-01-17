Omak man sentenced to 96 months for shooting on Colville Reservation

After his 96 months in prison, Smith will also serve three years of federal supervision upon his release.

SPOKANE, Wash — An Omak man was sentenced to 96 months in prison after a violent shooting in 2021 on the Colville Indian Reservation.

32-year-old Chance The Wind Smith was arrested in September 2021 after shooting a man in the stomach and stealing his car. As he was driving away, Smith almost ran over a child. Witnesses pointed out Smith as the suspect.

Video recordings also showed the suspect physically assaulting a woman before the shooting and stealing the victim's car.

The victim survived and is recovering from his injuries.

“Native Americans experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country, a situation that is all the more tragic in light of the generations of trauma already suffered by Indigenous people," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. "We are grateful for the tremendous partnership between the FBI and Tribal law enforcement, which helped achieve justice for the victim and his family.”

Smith pled guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and theft. After his 96 months in prison, will also serve three years of federal supervision upon his release from custody.

