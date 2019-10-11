SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who went missing in Okanogan County was found safe in Grand Coulee after a short search, according to his niece Danna Grooms.

Authorities were looking for Bobby Grooms after he left his home on Columbia River Road Saturday night and didn't return.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team assisted Colville Tribal Police in the search for Grooms.

Grooms let his residence driving a yellow 1999 Dodge Ram with two dogs, according to a Facebook post from his daughter, Crystal Grooms.

Search and Rescue crews were searching near Tunk Mountain, Conconcully, and Crawfish Lake, according to his niece Danna Grooms.

