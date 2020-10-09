Okanogan County deputies arrest 29-year-old man for robbery, assault

Deputies with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Steven Mejia for attempted kidnapping, first-degree assault, and robbery.

OKANOGAN, Wash. — Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 29-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly robbing a coffee stand and assaulting a barista in Okanogan.

According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley, the sheriff's office received reports of a robbery at the Free Bird Coffee Stand on North Second Avenue in Okanogan at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies were told the man, 29-year-old Steven Mejia, was wearing a black jacket with a white shirt when he allegedly went into the coffee stand and demanded the 17-year-old barista "give him everything."

Hawley said the barista attempted to seek shelter by hiding in a bathroom, but Mejia allegedly dragged her out of the bathroom. The sheriff also said Mejia was caught after deputies, Omak police officers and Washington State Troopers were advised Mejia had fled south.