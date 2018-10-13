OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office partnered with other local law enforcement agencies to locate and seize several different stolen vehicles and various other modes of transport from Aeneas Valley earlier this week.

The Sheriff’s Office, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force and Spokane’s Auto Theft Task Force conducted a search off Frosty Creek Rd. in Aeneas Valley, Okanogan County. During their search, officers found several stolen items that included a U-Haul trailer, two enclosed construction trailers, a fifth-wheel travel trailer, a goose neck flatbed trailer and a Corvette.

Investigators are still working to determine if additional items found at the site were stolen. Those include a motorhome, Kubota Tractor, a four-wheeler, a snowmobile, a backhoe attachment and chainsaws.

Investigators found most of the property was stolen from Spokane or surrounding areas. The Sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who can help identify some of the items, specifically the Kubota Tractor and the backhoe attachment.

Investigators have identified a suspect who is being sought for questioning. If you have information about the backhoe attachment or Kubota Tractor call Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Brown of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 422-7210.

