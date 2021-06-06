Officials looking for inmate who walked away from job

Felipe Pacheco Garcia was last seen Saturday morning when he left the reentry center for work.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community.

Felipe Pacheco Garcia was last seen at 5:15 a.m. Saturday when he left the reentry center for work. (See two photos below)

Garcia, 38, is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet tall 7 inches and weighs 190 pounds.

His criminal record includes convictions in Canyon County for illegal possession of a weapon and intimidating a witness.

He was scheduled to be eligible for parole on July 6, 2021. He prison term ends on July 3, 2026.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement.

