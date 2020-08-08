Officer involved shooting injures robbery suspect in North Spokane

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was injured in an officer involved shooting Friday night after Spokane police stopped a suspect in a string of armed robberies at local cell phone stores.

Spokane police located the suspect in a car at the intersection of Crestline and Courtland just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night, according to Spokane police Sgt. Teresa Fuller. The suspect was in the passenger seat, an uninvolved person was driving.

The car was blocked in on multiple sides by police vehicles and officers, according to KREM Photojournalist Nathan Brand.

When officers moved to arrest the suspect, he pulled out a firearm. The driver of the vehicle was able to escape to safety, and officers spent 3-5 minutes attempting to deescalate the situation, Brand said. Two officers fired a single shot each at the suspect, who then surrendered.