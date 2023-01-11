Office of Independent Investigations opens new website

The OII of Washington was established in 2021 to independently investigate incidents that involve use of deadly force by law enforcement.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of Independent Investigations (OII) launched its public website.

The OII of Washington was established in 2021 to independently investigate incidents that involve use of deadly force by law enforcement.

"It will become the place where we update the public about ongoing investigations, provide a portal for submitting requests for review of previously-investigated cases, and share information about our policies and protocols,” OII director Roger Rogoff said in a statement.

The site was created to give the public easy access to case information.

The office does not currently have any active investigations ongoing. They opened a hotline for law enforcement agencies to report incidents of deadly use-of-force cases.

To contact the OII, email ContactUs@oii.wa.gov for suggestions on content or other improvements to the agency’s new website.

