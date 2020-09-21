Off-duty sheriff's detective stops robbery at Spokane T-Mobile store

The off-duty detective held a man attempting to rob a T-Mobile at gunpoint until Spokane police officers arrived at the scene.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An off-duty detective with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office stopped a robbery at a Spokane T-Mobile store on Sunday afternoon.

The off-duty officer held a man attempting to rob the store with a large kitchen knife until Spokane police officers arrived, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

An employee who spoke to police said she was helping other customers at the store when the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Cyrus Quarles, arrived.

The employee heard what she thought was plastic being cut, and turned around to see Quarles attempting to cut the security peg to remove headphones from a rack, Preuninger said.

Another employee confronted Quarles, telling him to stop. The suspect turned the knife point toward that employee and told him to back off, Preuninger said.

The employee backed away and a customer, who was an off-duty Spokane County Sheriff's detective, drew a weapon and instructed Quarles to drop the knife, which he did, Preuninger said.

Detective Humphrey kept the scene calm as he waited for Spokane Police officers to arrive, said Cpl. Mark Gregory with the sheriff's office.