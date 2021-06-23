x
North Spokane standoff suspect that led to shelter-in-place order now in custody

Spokane police said the area has been cleared.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police said there was a man who has barricaded himself in a home near east Lacrosse Ave and north Lidgerwood St.

A shelter-in-place alert was sent out to the public at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The 300 block of east Lacrosse Ave., is back open. The area has been cleared and the shelter-in-place alert has been lifted.

The 39-year-old suspect, Michael Greene, has safely been taken into custody for his outstanding felony warrants, according to the Spokane Police Department.

There was a shelter-in-place alert issued for the area and the street and surrounding park was been blocked off by police.