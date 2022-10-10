Man accused of reported gang shooting in North Spokane pleads guilty

19-year-old Duane Delaney pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in September.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of an apparent gang-related shooting in North Spokane in May has pleaded guilty to the crime.

19-year-old Duane Delaney allegedly shot at two women from across the street on Northwest Boulevard out of revenge for shooting another gang member. He pleaded guilty to two assault charges and an unlawful possession charge in September.

Spokane Police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of May 14 near West Jefferson Street and Northwest Boulevard. Two female victims were standing next to a parked car when the suspect shot at them from across the street, according to court documents.

They ducked for cover and avoided injury.

The women told investigators they recognized the suspect as Delaney. One of the victims believed she was the target because she is involved in a 2020 manslaughter case with a man believed to be Delaney's cousin.

The woman involved in the case was accused of accidentally shooting Dante Frazier during a house party. Investigators said he was a Swavii gang member and possibly related to Delaney, who police confirm is also a member the gang.

Since Frazier's death, detectives knew about threats from the Swavii gang toward the woman who allegedly shot him. Investigators believe the gang sought revenge for Frazier's death. This is what they suspect to be Delaney's motive for the shooting in May.

Investigators collected high-quality security video in the area, which helped them identify Delaney as the suspect. He was arrested for attempted murder and assault.

In September, Spokane County prosecutors reached a plea agreement and dropped the attempted murder charge. Delaney pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. His sentencing is set for Nov. 4th.

