SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting in North Spokane on Sunday night near West Houston Ave. and North Belt St.

According to Spokane Police Officer Rich Plunkett, multiple shots were fired near West Houston Ave. and North Belt St. on Sunday evening. No one has been reported as being hit or injured in the shooting, Plunkett said.

One person has been detained but no one has been arrested yet, Plunkett said.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting and Plunkett said there has not been an official count on how many shots were fired but that it was "more than one."

