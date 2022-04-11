Man involved in North Spokane gang shooting sentenced to more than 5 years in prison

20-year-old Duane Delaney was sentenced to 65 months in prison on Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County judge sentenced a man on Friday to more than five years in prison for shooting at two women. The apparent gang-related shooting in May happened in broad daylight on Northwest Boulevard in North Spokane.

20-year-old Duane Delaney pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and one unlawful possession of a firearm charge in September.

Spokane County court documents state Delaney, who was 19 at the time, shot at the two women in retaliation for shooting another gang member.

During his sentencing, Delaney told the judge he is in this situation because he didn’t put his top priority, his unborn son, first. Delaney read a statement acknowledging he must serve time for what he did, but he asked the judge for a sentence that would allow him to be in his son’s life.

"I don't ever want my son to feel how I did or to hate me," Delaney said. "So if you give me a chance to be there for my son's first birthday, it would be a start to me not being the person I used to hate."

Delaney's defense attorney and the state submitted a joint recommendation of 65 months in prison. Judge Michael Price agreed this was a reasonable sentence. He told Delaney that his statement was impactful and that he believes there is hope for Delaney to turn his life around after he serves his time.

