SPOKANE, Wash. — A North Spokane church's daycare center was the target of thieves over the weekend.

Hundreds of dollars worth of playground equipment and toys were stolen from the Tender Care Day Care in North Spokane. The day care center is operated out of the Mountain View Assembly of God church.

A day care worker told us, this morning, they noticed their children's basketball hoop was missing from their play ground. And then they noticed not one but four other large play ground toys were missing, including a blue teeter totter and plastic car.

The daycare employees filed a report with police. They estimate about a thousand dollars worth of toys were stolen.

The working theory is that someone pulled a truck up to the back fence and just lifted the items over.

The daycare staff said the kids were disappointed and that they have no idea who would possibly want to steal from children.

The staff were asking people Monday to keep an eye out for their stolen playground toys around the city and possibly online.

If you have any information regarding the stolen items or if you have seen any of the equipment on Craigslist or in a yard sale, you are encouraged to contact the Spokane Police Department.

Neighbors are also encouraged to look at their security footage from Sunday night to see if they caught the person or people involved on camera.

