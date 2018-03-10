BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Officials with the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office are launching a homicide investigation after a hunter discovered human remains in the Panhandle National Forest near Lakeview, Idaho.

Officials said the hunter found the remains on September 26.

The body was identified as Mirissa M. Serrano, 27, of Lolo, Montana. The family has been notified and is asking for privacy.

“Based on new evidence recovered, the initial autopsy findings and the forensic analysis of that evidence, this case has now turned into an active homicide investigation. I would like to thank all the agencies that have assisted us with the investigation of Mirissa’s demise,” Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said.

A team of detectives processed the area and recovered the body, as well as evidence believed to be related to the individual’s disappearance, officials said.

Statements given in past interviews of people in contact with the victim have been reviewed, officials said. As a result, detectives from the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office are currently discussing filing criminal charges with the Bonner County Prosecutor.

