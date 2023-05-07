North Central High School teacher charged with sexual misconduct involving 2 students

47-year-old Andre Ervin has been accused of inappropriate conduct with two 16-year-old girls.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A North Central High School teacher pleaded not guilty to four charges related to sexual misconduct with two students.

The students, both 16-year-old girls, accused 47-year-old Andre Ervin of making inappropriate comments and touching them without their consent in March of this year.

According to court documents, the two students were assigned to Ervin's class separately. Between March 23 and March 31, Ervin reportedly engaged in various inappropriate acts with the two students, including viewing nude photos of the students and numerous acts of molestation.

Ervin served as the North Central boys basketball coach. According to court documents, he also served as the in-school suspension teacher, commonly keeping phones in his possession during the day.

Ervin appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to charges of viewing child pornography, second-degree sexual misconduct and two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. His trial is expected to begin Sept. 25, 2023.

Spokane Public Schools confirm Ervin was placed on administrative leave and released the following statement:

"Student safety is always the top priority of Spokane Public Schools. We are unable to comment on ongoing employee legal matters. Any reports regarding safety are taken seriously and are communicated to appropriate law enforcement and state agencies."

