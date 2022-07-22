'Mom I killed him': Suspect in North Belt Street shooting texted her mother after allegedly killing ex-boyfriend

32-year-old Stacy Gerber was arrested on Thursday for the second-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend, Michael Materne.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman accused of shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend on July 3 reportedly had a friend drive her to his home before shooting him, according to court documents. She also texted her mother after the shooting, writing "I killed him."

32-year-old Stacy Gerber was arrested on Thursday for the second-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend, Michael Materne. Gerber reportedly turned herself in to police.

According to court documents, Gerber's children has friends over at their house on 11th Avenue in Spokane on July 3. The friends called their mother and asked her to pick them up from Gerber's house. The mother picked up her children and Gerber's children and took them back to her house at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Shortly after, the woman received a call from Gerber asking her for a ride. The woman agreed and picked up Gerber and an unknown blonde woman, taking them to an area near North Belt Street.

Gerber gave the woman directions to Materne's house, according to documents. When they arrived, the woman said Materne was standing in a detached garage near his house holding what she believed to be a shotgun or rifle. She then saw Materne put the weapon down and approach the passenger side of her vehicle, where Gerber was sitting.

The woman told police Gerber and Materne started arguing about a bike, which eventually led to Gerber getting out of the car. Eventually, Gerber got back in the car and closed the door.

Shortly after, the woman said she saw the two fighting over a handgun through the passenger window of her car. The woman told police she did not know who had the gun first but did see the gun had an extended, see-through magazine in it.

As Gerber and Materne continued to fight, the woman told police the gun fired and hit the interior ceiling of her car. Gerber then got back into the car and the woman drove away from the area, according to documents.

The woman told police she dropped the unknown blonde woman off in the area of North Ash Street and West Northwest Boulevard. She then took Gerber back to her house on 11th Avenue.

The woman was stopped by police on I-90 later that day and detained by police, according to documents. She gave police all the above information about the shooting.

Police also spoke to Gerber's mother after the shooting. During the interview, her mother revealed that she received a text from Gerber that said, "Mom I killed him."

Gerber reportedly turned herself in to police on Thursday and was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. She is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.