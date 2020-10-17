No charges filed against officer who showed off explicit photos of Lauren McCluskey

Lauren said she was being blackmailed with explicit photos, and turned those photos over to the police.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A former University of Utah police officer, accused of showing off explicit photos of Lauren McCluskey used as evidence against her eventual killer, will not be criminally prosecuted.

Lauren is a Pullman native who was killed by her ex-boyfriend two years ago, while a student at the university.

Before her death, she tried multiple times to report concerns about her ex-boyfriend. One of those reports was to University of Utah Campus Police.

Lauren said she was being blackmailed with explicit photos, and turned those photos over to the police.

According to a report from the Utah Department of Public Safety, Campus Officer Miguel Deras showed at least three of his male co-workers the photos in a setting not related to work.

An employee told DPS Deras commented on the photos, saying he could "look at them whenever he wants."

"He betrayed her, she trusted him," Lauren's mom, Jill McCluskey said. "She sent her evidence to him, and instead of instead of trying to arrest the man who was committing crimes against her, he instead just used the evidence for his own enjoyment."

According to DPS, investigators found no evidence of file sharing. They did find evidence that a few officers inappropriately commented on the photos before, during or immediately after a shift change briefing.

Jill tried to convince the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office to prosecute Deras. They announced this week no charges would be filed.

"I was really just shocked, it seemed like there's no bottom to the way that so many people let Lauren down," Jill said.

She tweeted three questions for the district attorney, including if he understood the harm of this decision.

I have 3 questions for @SimGillDA

1. Did you read the full DPS report?

2. Are you afraid to prosecute police officers?

3. Do you understand the harm to me as Lauren's representative & to women who won't report to police because they can share private evidence w/o consequences? https://t.co/PJxobIFP2V — Jill McCluskey (@jjmccluskey) October 15, 2020

"Women will be less likely to come forward and report that someone's committed a crime against them if they think that the officer can just share their private evidence without any consequences," Jill said.

She told KREM 2 this will not stop her efforts to increase campus safety through the Lauren McCluskey Foundation.

"A big part of that is Lauren's Promise, which is --'I will listen and believe you if someone is threatening you,'" Jill said.

She believes this is a cultural change already happening on many college campuses.