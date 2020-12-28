No arrests made after fatal shooting in East Central Spokane

The victim told Spokane police he had been shot outside of a home in the East Central neighborhood while standing next to his car.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead after a shooting outside of a home in Spokane's East Central neighborhood on Sunday, police said.

Officers with the Spokane Police Department responded to a report of the shooting in the area of Madelia Street and 1st Avenue at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, according to Officer John O'Brien. They found the male shooting victim inside of a home in the area.

Police provided emergency first aid to the victim, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the torso, O'Brien said. He was conscious and talking at the time.

The victim told police he had been shot outside of the home while standing next to his car, according to O'Brien.

Medics arrived on scene to take the victim to an area hospital for a life-threatening injury, O'Brien said. The victim later passed away at the hospital.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Police has not yet identified any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.