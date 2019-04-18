LEWISTON, Idaho — A Nez Perce Tribal Police officer who was shot by a suspect in Lewiston while off-duty at his home is recovering in the hospital on Thursday.

Josh Rigney was shot at his house by 36-year-old Daniel Cook Jr. of Lewiston on Wednesday. Rigney is currently listed in fair condition at St. Joes Hospital and is reportedly speaking with friends and family.

Armen Araradian, a reporter with CBS-affiliate KLEW in Lewiston, reported on Wednesday that the suspect, now identified as Cook, fired at Rigney's house.

According to Araradian, Cook shot at Rigney's home, hitting him twice.

KREM Reporter Taylor Viydo said a fund has been set up for Rigney's family at the Lewis Clark Credit Union branch in Lewiston because the family cannot live in the house while it is being treated as a crime scene.

Rigney's father is a police officer with the Lewiston Police Department.

Harold Scott, the Nez Perce Tribal Police Chief, described Rigney as tough.

"The young man is very strong. He's a very, very tough kid," Scott said.

Scott said that Rigney made a joke when Scott went to visit him in the hospital.

Suspect dead after short police chase

Cook was shot following a short chase with police, according to Araradian. Three officers were involved in the shooting.

According to Lewiston Police spokeswoman Carol Maurer, Cook died following the shooting. None of the three officers involved in the shooting of the suspect were injured, Maurer said.

KLEW reports that Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said Cook went into cardiac arrest after being shot.

Idaho State Police identified Cook as the suspect on Thursday morning, according to KREM Reporter Taylor Viydo.

Cook's previous criminal record includes felony burglary and illegal possession of a weapon, according to Viydo. He was released from prison last year after completing his sentence.

The Idaho Department of Corrections said Cook was born in Pullman, and in 2004, was given two years of probation stemming from charges of eluding a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, according to Viydo.

Araradian is reporting that five law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are involved and four crime scenes have been identified. One Lewiston Police vehicle was hit by a bullet.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

