Woman killed in hit and run in Newport near elementary school

Washington State Patrol has identified the type of vehicle it is looking for in connection to the deadly collision in Pend Oreille County.

NEWPORT, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help to find the car and driver responsible for a deadly hit and run in Newport on Monday.

WSP said the collision happened on northbound SR-2 at about milepost 333, which is directly in front of an elementary school. A witness called 911 about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 17 to report hearing the collision.

911 later advised that a woman has been hit and was lying in a snowbank along the highway. The caller said the woman was unresponsive. When emergency crews arrived the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the woman who was killed.

Troopers believe the woman was walking south on SR-2, on the northbound shoulder of the road, when she was hit. The vehicle that hit her slid into a snowbank on the east side of the road, backed up, and then immediately left the scene, according to WSP. A witness told troopers the vehicle headed north towards Newport.

WSP said debris from a Toyota was found scattered at the scene. Video evidence indicates the vehicle involved was likely a dark, late model (possibly 2022) Toyota Highlander, with right front damage to the hood and/or bumper.

Troopers are looking for anyone who might recognize the vehicle, have information about the driver, or witnessed the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Spangler by phone at (509) 227- 6644 or via email at Ryan.Spangler@wsp.wa.gov.