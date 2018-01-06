SPOKANE, Wash.-- Nicholas Holden was found guilty on Friday for murdering his girlfriend over Thanksgiving of 2017.

The judge sentenced Holden to 16 years for second degree murder of Tina Stewart.

Friends and family of Stewart, were present at the court and asked the judge to give Holden the maximum sentence.

"We wanted the max sentence. We think a life-for-a-life. Tina's life meant more than 16 years," said family members of Stewart. "Our legal system is broken, but we vow to fix this and we will do this in Tina's honor."

Holden reportedly said that he understands his sentence and vowed to never drink alcohol again.

Nicholas Holden, convicted of 2nd degree Murder, back in court for sentencing today. The courtroom is only standing room with friends and family of Tina Stewart here today. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/veBl6iPhBk — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 1, 2018

Holden says he understands he has to face the consequences of his actions though they were not intended. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/k6oIA0k0si — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 1, 2018

#Breaking: Judge sentences Nicholas Holden to 195 months (16 years) for 2nd degree murder of Tina Stewart. @KREM2 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 1, 2018

© 2018 KREM