SPOKANE, Wash. — New Horizons Computer Learning Center in Spokane Valley must pay $120,000 for allegedly defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs G.I. Bill program.

According to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington spokesperson George Jacobs, New Horizons Spokane and its General Manager Spirit Dorris admitted that they failed to comply with certain VA requirements, resulting in receiving payments from the VA that they weren’t entitled to.

New Horizons is a for-profit school and has over 60 franchises around the country.

Dorris and the school admitted they failed to comply with the “85/15 Rule,” which requires that no more than 85 percent of any course of study be filled with individuals funded by the G.I. Bill. As part of the settlement agreement, New Horizons Spokane and Dorris admitted that between 2015 and 2018, New Horizons sought and received reimbursement from the VA in violation of the “85/15 Rule.”

The school and Dorris also admitted that between 2015 and 2018 they failed to comply with the “Last Payer Rule,” which requires that the amount of G.I. Bill reimbursement be reduced by the amount of any discounts, rebates, or other financial incentive provided to veterans. They admitted that New Horizons failed to pass discounts and rebates on to the VA, resulting in overpayment to New Horizons Spokane.

According to Jacobs, New Horizons Spokane will pay $100,000 to resolve its liability and Dorris will pay $20,950.

New Horizons Spokane and Dorris also admitted that New Horizons received, and acted on, direction from its corporate parent and franchisor, New Horizons Computer Learning Computer Learning Center, regarding the 85/15 Rule and the Last Payer Rule.

KREM 2 reached out to New Horizons for a statement but as of Wednesday evening, we haven’t heard back.

