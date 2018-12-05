The newest Grant County Sheriff’s Office K-9 nabbed a suspect on Saturday near Soap Lake.

Deputy Overland and Chewbacca were called to assist Soap lake Police officers after a suspect barricaded himself in a shed. A caller said he saw his own vehicle that was reported stolen. The caller also saw the suspect inside the car. When police arrived on scene, the suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot to a nearby shed. Police said the suspect appeared to be armed. Grant County Deputies were also called on scene. Deputy Overland and Chewbacca gave the suspect a warning. Officials said Chewbacca was eager to work and barked vigorously. The suspect eventually came out of the shed and was arrested. Officials said one was hurt.

The suspect, 27-year-old Brazen W. Penfield, was taken to Grant County jail and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, among other charges.

Deputy Overland and Chewbacca graduated from the Spokane Police Academy earlier this week. The two are the fourth K-9 team to join the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am very pleased with these two deputies delivering an arrest so soon after graduating from the academy,” said Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones.

