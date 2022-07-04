New documents reveal what led to Red Top Motel shooting

The suspect, Joshua Seth, made his first court appearance this afternoon.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Newly filed court documents reveal what led up to the shooting at the Red Top Motel last week.

Spokane County Sheriff's office arrested the man they believe is responsible, Joshua Seth, yesterday. He made his first appearance in court this afternoon.

Investigators say the victim was staying at the Red Top Motel with his wife. He told detectives he met with Joshua Seth at a nearby Safeway and "collected the debt." Then, he returned to the motel. 45 minutes later, he heard several gunshots from outside their motel room. He soon realized his wife had been shot in the head.

At last check, the woman is in serious but stable condition.

Investigators also interviewed the suspect's father. He said that day after the shooting, Seth came to his house and said, "They're coming after me!" Then, Seth his his car in the garage and a gun in a workbench drawer. Investigators found a gun, but have not identified it as the weapon used in the shooting.

Through security videos of the area at the Red Top Motel, detectives identified Seth's car. They could also hear nine gunshots in the videos, with bullet holes appearing outside the room where the victims were staying.

Court documents also say investigators searched the victim's car and found numerous checks. They say several of those checks were forged and made out to "Joshua Seth."