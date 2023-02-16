Court documents reveal woman in suspicious death investigation was beaten by ex-boyfriend days before

Investigators are requesting cell phones to look at texts between the victim and her ex-boyfriend, who allegedly beat her prior to her body being found days later.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The following story contains disturbing details from court documents. Reader discretion is advised:

Based on physical observations of the victim, investigators say they have reason to believe the woman was murdered. Documents also reveal that the victim had been beaten by her ex-boyfriend four days before her death, based on testimony from her mother and sister.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Spokane police officers arrived at 2911 E. Diamond Ave. for a welfare check on a woman living at the residence. According to documents, the woman's sister, who lives in Arizona, requested the check because she had been unable to contact her for an unusual amount of time.

The request came four days after the victim reportedly sent her sister photos of injuries she allegedly received from her ex-boyfriend.

On Wednesday, officers arrived at the residence around 12:20 p.m., but nobody answered the door. Later on, at 4:05 p.m., officers received a call from a maintenance manager at the building. The manager, performing a welfare check at the request of the victim's caseworker, informed police that he discovered the woman's body on her bed.

According to documents, police returned to find the woman lying dead in her bed. Officers noticed that the woman had several severe wounds, including a black eye, a softball-sized knot on her forehead and a cut on her arm.

According to the woman's caseworker, her mother had not heard from her since Feb. 11, 2023. On that day, the victim sent her mother the pictures she sent her sister of the injuries she said were from her ex-boyfriend.

At this time, investigators are requesting a search warrant to process the victim's home for evidence to identify a possible suspect. Investigators are also requesting cell phones to examine the communication between the victim and her ex-boyfriend, which could provide further evidence of how she received her injuries.

