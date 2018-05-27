SANTA FE - The entire country has rallied around the small city of Santa Fe after the tragic shooting that took the lives of 10 people.

And as the community continues to grieve, one neighbor is hoping the memorial he built will help keep the memory of those victims alive.

“We put them up Sunday morning," Randy Verm said.

They’re hard to miss, but easy to remember.

“You know, it was something we had to do," Verm said.

The 10 wooden crosses, just off Main Street, are posted up on Randy Verm’s front lawn.

“Kyle was my step-daughter's best friend, and she wanted to do something. So we decided to put the crosses up with their names on them," Verm said.

He says it was his daughter’s idea.

“We just bought some lumber and stuff, I put them together, and my 10-year-old was painting them," Verm said.

All he needed was some wood, a little paint and a few flowers.

“I just want them to remember the children and the teachers, you know the teachers saved some of the kids lives and some of the kids saved other children’s lives," Verm said.

It was 10 hours of work, but Verm says, it was the least he could do.

“I lost my daughter at 3 months old, I just know what the families are going through to lose a child," Verm said. "Some of the family members have stopped by and asked for them, and they’ll pick them up when they’re ready. And the others, we’ll contact, and if they want them, we will deliver them to them.”

It’s a heartbreak his community may never heal from. Verm is just hoping this will help.

“Just trying to take care of them the best we can," Verm said.

© 2018 KHOU