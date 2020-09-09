Nearly 3 dozen venomous snakes seized from Boise home

"We were more than a bit surprised by what we discovered," said conservation officer Charlie Justus.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Boise Police Department officers seized nearly three dozen venomous snakes from a Boise home after lengthy investigation.

Some were Great Basin rattlesnakes, a species native to Idaho, but many others were exotic species from Southeast Asia, Africa and Central and South America.

Officers made the discovery after serving a search warrant in Boise on Sept. 5.

"We were more than a bit surprised by what we discovered," said Fish and Game regional conservation officer Charlie Justus.



Among the snakes seized were an Indian cobra, an Indochina spitting cobra, a flat-nosed pit viper, two Vogel's pit vipers, two Cape coral cobras, two hog-nosed pit vipers, a green bush viper, a zebra spitting cobra, two monocled cobras and a massasauga rattlesnake.



Charges are pending against the 25-year-old man.



Exotic reptiles and amphibians are regulated by Idaho Fish and Game. Some cases need both and import permit and a health certificate from a veterinarian.

"If you can purchase a specimen at the local pet store, no permit is needed," Justus said. "If you are looking to purchase a specimen online or from an out of state retailer, it's best to ask IDFG first."

Wild-caught specimens from other states need both a permit and certificate prior to being brought to Idaho.

Authorities say in this case, the suspect did not have any documentation for any of the snakes in his possession.

Venomous snakes seized from Boise residence 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Watch more crime news: