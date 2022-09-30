Victim of former SPD officer Nathan Nash seeking $1 million in damages, says city ignored 'red flags' in Nash

One of the victims is seeking $1 million in damages from the city, stating the "red flags" in Nash were ignored.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman who was sexually assaulted by former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash has filed a tort claim against the city of Spokane. She is seeking $1 million in damages from the city, stating the "red flags" in Nash were ignored.

Nash was found guilty on one count of third-degree rape and one count of second-degree rape on Aug. 30, 2022. He was also found not guilty of unlawful imprisonment. The charges stem from separate incidents in which Nash raped two women while on duty in 2019.

Now, one of the victims is seeking damages from the city of Spokane.

In a newly-filed tort claim, a claim for damages, the victim stated the city's "hiring, training, and supervision of Patrolman Nash was inadequate and was a proximate cause of my injuries." The claim goes on to state there were substantial "red flags" in Nash's conduct that were "ignored or failed in the exercise of supervisory control."

According to the claim, the city allowed Nash to use his power and police uniform "to prey on women he encountered during the performance of his duties."

The victim said the assault affected her "ability to work, to concentrate, to be with family and friends" and has caused her to fear police officers. She added that she suffers from "disturbed sleep, fearful social interactions, loss of appetite, intrusive thoughts, and a loss of my quality of life."

According to the claim, the victim is seeking $1 million in damages but said she would accept $750,000.

Nash is currently at the Spokane County Detention Center awaiting sentencing for the two rape charges. He was later charged with official misconduct. A hearing for that charge is set for Oct. 6, 2022.

