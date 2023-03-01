Nathan Beal sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder of homeless man

Beal will serve a total of 60 years in prison for murdering his ex-wife and an unhoused man in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A two-time convicted murderer who killed a man for practice before murdering his ex-wife will serve more than 60 years in prison for the murders.

Nathan Beal was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2020 murder of Andrew Bull. Beal was already sentenced to more than 31 years for the murder of his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, who Beal killed months after Bull. This means Beal will serve a combined total of more than 60 years in prison.

The 30-year sentence for the first-degree murder charge is on the high end of the sentencing range.

Bull's family was at Beal's sentencing Wednesday morning and all wore shirts with his photo. Beal's mother, Laurie, told KREM 2 she feels her son can now rest in peace.

A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree murder in February 2022 for killing his ex-wife. For that murder, he was sentenced to more than 31 years in prison.

In the summer of 2020, Mary Schaffer came to Spokane to pick up the two children she shares with Beal. She was parked outside his Browne's Addition apartment when Beal shot and killed her.

During the investigation into Schaffer's murder, detectives connected Beal to the death of Bull. Prosecutors believe this is the man Beal killed for practice just four months before killing his ex-wife.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.