SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies spent several hours following up on a report of a naked man running around in North Spokane.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Mark Gregory said there was a report around 5 p.m. Thursday of a naked man sitting on a bridge in the area east of the Kalispel Golf Course and North of Mill Road and Fairwood Drive. Witnesses described the man as high and appeared to be confused. It was later reported that he ran into the woods.

Deputies, fire crews and Air 1 set out to search for the man because they were concerned for his safety. An Alert Spokane message was also sent out to people living in the area. Any one living in the area is asked to call 911 if they see the man.

Gregory said deputies are no longer actively searching for the man in the area.

RELATED: Priest River man found naked in retired trooper’s home after running from cops

RELATED: Two apparent serial flashers in Spokane, police still searching for one

RELATED: Man claps back at 'nosey' neighbor by setting up nude mannequin party scene