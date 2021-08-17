Naked man arrested after being found inside a Spokane family's home

Spokane police were called to a burglary in progress to find a nude man inside the home.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane family called 911 on Monday after their daughter came home to discover a nude man lying underneath their pool table.

This was not the family's first interaction with the man identified as 66-year-oldold John Iles. Earlier in the day, the homeowner saw a man wearing only underwear standing in his front yard. He asked the poorly dressed man to leave and, after a short argument, he left the area on foot.

Later in the day, the homeowner received a phone call from his daughter stating she came home to find a naked man inside their home. The homeowner rushed home immediately and his daughter was waiting for him safely outside.

He entered his home and confronted the man, asking him to leave. That's when Iles assaulted him. After an unsuccessful attempt to get him to leave, the homeowner called the police.