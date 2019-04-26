Editor's note: Above video features an Idahoan, who was the victim of a motorcycle crash, sharing a message about motorcycle safety

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A 46-year-old man allegedly fled the scene of a single motorcycle crash that left a woman with serious injuries on Friday morning, Moses Lake police said.

Police said Mark A. Janke fled the scene of the crash on E. Broadway, leaving a 47-year-old woman bleeding with serious injuries. She was taken to a Spokane hospital with injuries to her head and upper body.

Witnesses told police that two motorcycles were riding together in the area when one of them lost control, throwing the female passenger off the bike and onto the ground. They said the driver then fled the scene before police arrived.

According to Moses Lake police, officers found probable cause that Janke was operating the motorcycle. They went to his house and found it in his garage.

Police are still searching for Janke and say they will book him into the Grant County Jail when he is found.

Janke faces charges of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run.

Anyone who has information on Janke’s whereabouts is asked to call 509-762-1160 and reference Case No. 19ML05378.

