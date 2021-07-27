Mother and daughter shot in Airway Heights, police searching for suspect

Airway Heights police are assuming the shooting suspect, Zion J. Carter, is armed and dangerous.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect accused of shooting a mother and daughter in Airway Heights is at large on Tuesday, police said.

Airway Heights Police Sergeant Jake Keith said authorities are still looking for the accused shooter, Zion J. Carter, who lived with the mother and daughter. He is a 38-year-old Black male, 6'7" and 250 pounds with long hair and dread locks.

Police are assuming he is armed and dangerous. He left the scene in a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with a Washington license plate BQT0555. Police urge anyone who sees him or this vehicle to call 911.

Police have confirmed the daughter is a minor. Police said the shooting is an isolated incident but they are asking the public to avoid the area.

There is a large police presence with multiple agencies in Airway Heights as of on Tuesday morning. Several residents of Spokane County received emergency stay-in-place alerts on their phones. The alerts read, "LE activity, avoid area around 1013 S Aspen in Airway Heights."