Detectives investigate death of man found on sidewalk in Moses Lake as homicide

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found on a sidewalk in Moses Lake as a homicide, Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman said.

A driver saw the body along Airway Drive near Cochran Road in Moses Lake at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that it was the body of a deceased man, according to an update provided on Facebook Live by Foreman.

Grant County detectives are now asking the public for any information or video footage that might aid in their investigation, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Authorities believe the incident happened between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The Grant County Coroner will be releasing the man’s name on Thursday at the conclusion of an autopsy.