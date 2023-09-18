3 teens, 2 adults arrested in Moses Lake fatal shooting

Police were able to arrest all five suspects over the course of two days for the murder of Jeremy Flores.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Three teenage boys and two men were arrested nearly one month after they allegedly shot and killed a man in Moses Lake.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, 36-year-old Jeremy Flores was killed in a drive-by shooting on Aug. 13. Two other men were also injured in the shooting. More than one month later, detectives received a warrant to arrest a 13-year-old, two 15-year-olds and two other adult men in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 13 at a home in Medical Lake. According to court documents, Flores and several others were on their way home from a party that morning and didn't see anyone following them as they left. Once they arrived home, Flores went inside but immediately heard strange noises coming from outside, according to court documents.

Upon going outside, Flores' son told police they saw two cars and "a bunch of people" in front of the house. Although it's unclear what exactly happened leading up to the shooting, police said an argument escalated into violence, ultimately resulting in a shooting.

Flores and two other people were shot. All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the shooting. The two additional victims were treated and released, but Flores was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to documents.

On Sept. 14, more than a month after the shooting took place, Moses Lake detectives were given arrest warrants for five people believed to be involved. Police were able to arrest all five suspects, who were located in three different jurisdictions, over the course of two days.

In Moses Lake, police arrested 19-year-old Anthony Cruz, 31-year-old Ramon Mendoza and a 13-year-old. Two 15-year-olds were arrested in East Wenatchee and unincorporated Douglas County.

All five suspects are charged with second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and four counts each of first-degree assault.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.