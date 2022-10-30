Police: 20-year-old killed in Moses Lake

MLPD reports they responded to shots fired call early on Sunday morning.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) reported that a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, MLPD claims a call was made before 6 a.m. MLPD officers responded to shots fired call at Road H NE.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, officers located a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. The man was unresponsive, and shortly thereafter, he was pronounced dead.

MLPD officers learned that a 17-year-old male had also been shot at the home around the same time the 20-year-old man was shot. The 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, was treated for his wounds, then released.

MLPD is asking for assistance in this investigation. If there is any eyewitness testimony, MLPD asks possible witnesses call 509-764-3887 and reference case 22ML16897.

Investigators are currently working on the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

