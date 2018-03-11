MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On Halloween 2014, 22-year-old Luis Suarez Galvan shot and killed Jose Pichardo, 22, on Valley Road while he was driving back to work after he spent his lunch break with his mother.

After he was shot, Pichardo lost control of his car and crashed into a house where a mother and a small child was inside.

Galvan is still missing and on the run.

Moses Lake Police said they have made several attempts to arrest him. There is an active murder warrant for his arrest.

Moses Lake PD is asking the public's help in locating Galvan. Police said he was last seen in the Grant County and Yakima area.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts are urged to call the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3900.

