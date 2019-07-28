SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's Note: The article has been updated to correctly reflect that Sarraraz was arrested Saturday morning.

A Moses Lake Police Department K9 helped end a fight involving multiple suspects that resulted in two officers allegedly being assaulted.

According to a Facebook post by MLPD, two officers were attacked after they gave chase and stopped a vehicle that had recklessly driven away from a downtown bar early Saturday morning.

Three officers, identified by their last names as Ofcs. Stewart and Hohman and Sgt. McCain, attempted to arrest 21-year-old Alejandro Sarraraz, according to the post. While attempting to arrest the resisting Sarraraz, who allegedly drove the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, a number of people tried to stop the arrest, according to the post.

According to the post, Hohman was allegedly punched in the back of the head by 28-year-old Miguel Perez as Hohman and McCain attempted to arrest 18-year-old Robert Reasonable for allegedly charging them.

Stewart, who was arresting Sarraraz, released him when he saw Hohman and McCain were being outnumbered, during which Sarraraz allegedly hit Stewart in the back with a full beer can before running away, according to the post.

Moses Lake Police Department K9 Chief ends melee, three arrested for assaulting officers Two MLP... D officers were assaulted early Saturday morning when a traffic stop turned into a brawl. It started with officers being dispatched to a downtown bar. As officers were arriving, a vehicle took off out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, driven recklessly.

RELATED: Moses Lake man could face assault charges for shooting at federal agents

Stewart remotely released K9 Chief, also called the Force Multiplier, to assist when he saw Perez move toward Hohman a second time, according to the post.

Chief then locked in on Perez and bit him in the abdomen, according to the post. After Chief bit Perez, both Perez and the rest of the group stopped engaging and the fight ended, according to the post.

Perez and Reasonable were charged with third-degree assault and obstruction, according to MLPD, and both were booked into the Grant County Jail.

Sarraraz was caught shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday and was booked into the Grant County Jail on second-degree assault and obstruction, according to the MLPD.

Perez's bite was treated at the scene and two officers sustained "bumps and bruises" that didn't require further treatment, according to the post.

RELATED: Man arrested for drive-by shooting at High Bridge Park

RELATED: Spokane police request search warrant in random stabbing case

RELATED: Suspect shot at by Spokane police made social media posts taunting probation officer