Suspect in Moses Lake woman's murder transported to Grant County Jail

There are a lot of questions about the potential charges in this case. Please understand, the current charges are what the prosecutor's office believed were justified to take the suspect into custody two months ago. Detectives are still in the process of gathering information and analyzing electronic data. When everything is complete, the prosecutor's office will assess the case as a whole as to what the appropriate charges are, and make a final charging decision. Also, please note that there are criteria for different degrees of murder and rape that we need to be able to prove. Just because a case is as horrific as this one, doesn't automatically make it first degree. The degree will be based on what the investigation shows can be proven about the defendant's conduct.