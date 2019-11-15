MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Middle School evacuated all students and staff on Friday due to a written bomb threat.

According to an automated call from the school, a written bomb threat led to the evacuation. All students and staff went to the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center until the end of the day at 2:15 p.m.

The call went out shortly after 2:10 p.m. The call said all other schools in the area went into a lockout as a safety precaution.

All schools, including those students who were evacuated to the HIRC, were on regular dismissal procedures, meaning they could leave or be picked up from the center.

Normal school activities will continue tomorrow.

