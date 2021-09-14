Montana man arrested for attack, attempted kidnapping of his girlfriend

The victim was crawling away from the vehicle on her hands and knees and appeared frightened and injured, police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday, Spokane Valley Deputies arrested 38-year-old Brandon L. Marquardt, from Montana with charges in second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping after assaulting his girlfriend.

At about 12:05 a.m. on Monday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a witness reporting a woman injured and bleeding, on the side of the road at Barker Rd., north of I-90,Spokane Valley police said.

The witness told Deputy Kim Sipes the woman was laying on the ground next to the passenger side of a dark red 1990’s Subaru hatchback. The woman was crawling away from the vehicle on her hands and knees and appeared frightened and injured, according to the police report.

According to the witness Marquardt left in the Subaru as the witness turned around and contacted the woman.

Deputies, Spokane Valley Firefighters, and AMR personnel arrived and provided medical aid to the woman, who was taken to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

According to the report, the woman had extensive injuries on her face and body, and she told officials at the hospital her boyfriend, Marquardt, had assaulted her.

The woman told police she recently tried to break up with Marquardt, but he found her and told her to get in his car. She followed his orders as she feared for her life due to Marquardt’s threats and violent past, according to the report.

After the woman got into Marquardt's car, he drove to Spokane where they have been staying for the last three days. During that time, Marquardt told her she could not leave and he stayed with her the entire time, according to the report.

Earlier in the evening on Sep.12 at about 7:00 p.m., Marquardt told the victim to get in the car. He told her he was driving to the airport to take a flight back to Montana, where the couple is originally from, and he told her she could take his car and drive back to Montana, the report says.

The victim said Marquardt got lost on the way and began slapping and beating her with a closed fist for several hours, as he continued driving around. The victim begged Marquardt to take her to the hospital, but he continued driving threatening to kill the victim and assaulting her, the report says.

The woman tried to get out of the car when Marquardt stopped on Barker Rd.

Marquardt tried to stop her, but she fought back and was able to get out of the car, falling to the ground on the side of the road where the witness found her as Marquardt drove away, according to the report.

Deputies located the Subaru parked in the couple's residence, and after making contact with Marquardt, he agreed to exit the residence where he was arrested.

According to the police report, Marquardt denied the charges and he told police the victim hit herself in the face with her fists causing her injuries. Marquardt told police she had done this in the past. He also said he asked the victim if she wanted to go to the hospital and he drove her to one, but the victim refused to get out of the car.

Marquardt told police the victim began screaming hysterically when he stopped the vehicle on the side of the road to check on her, and it was when the witness drove by.