'Better luck next time' | Monroe Street Bridge stabbing victim speaks out

Jeremy Root claims five teenagers attacked him Tuesday night on the Monroe St. bridge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday night, just after 8 p.m., Spokane police responded to a reported stabbing on the Monroe Street bridge. The attack put one man in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wednesday, Jeremy Root told KREM 2 he was that man.

"I dealt with the five people armed with knives by getting stabbed by each of them individually," Root recounted. "I felt every one go in."

Root was discharged from the hospital with only one notable stab wound to the back. He said other injuries were more superficial.

Spokane police arrested three teenagers in connection to the crime: one 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

Root expressed frustration, thinking about the random act of violence.

"Nobody has any discretion anymore or – honor, I guess would be a good word," Root said. "Like, they’re just maliciously doing dumb -- and getting caught up for it too.”

He said there was a bit of conversation

Root said he was stabbed by five people. If that’s the case, some of Root’s attackers could still be out there.

That possibility is what scares Jennifer Burton.

“Out here, anything can happen with how the world is today," Burton said. "It’s just scary.”

Burton said she saw Root after the stabbing. She’s thankful his injuries weren’t worse.

“If he would have gotten to the point of killing him, I don’t know what I would have done," Burton said as she wiped away a tear, "I’ve lost a lot of people.”

Root, Burton and Shaunti Cole are a part of a group that live on downtown streets and frequent the Spokane Public Library.

Cole said even before this crime, the group has always had to watch their backs.

“We always have to be on guard," Cole shared. "We can’t stop, we can’t eat, we can’t put a blanket out on the grass and enjoy a picnic like everybody else. Because we’re deemed homeless, so that’s a target.”

Cole said the group’s housing situation doesn’t make them any less human.

“We’ve been through life, tragedy and trauma," Cole said. "We didn’t ask for this. And if we’re sleeping, what crimes are we committing? Why are we getting arrested out of sleep? Why are we going to jail? But these kids get to run the streets and own everything that they want.”

Police said the investigation is on-going and additional arrests and/or charges are possible.

Spokane police said they are aware of growing concerns around teens and downtown crime.

Thursday, Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Downtown Police Precinct Captain Dave Singley will host a press conference to discuss recent efforts to keep Downtown Spokane safe.

